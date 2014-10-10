The Financial Analytics report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of particular product where several aspects have to be considered. This Financial Analytics report has been prepared by making sure that the key factors of the ICT industry are understood well to provide the market report that has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The data and information included in this Financial Analytics market report helps ICT industry take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully.

Financial Analytics market is accounted for $5.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6%. Rise in demand for cloud-based services, improved focus on data transparency, increase in technological advancements and high data intensity are factors favouring the market growth. However, privacy and data security-related issues are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in Financial Analytics Market include:

Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAS, SAP, Deloitte, Hitachi Consulting, Teradata, Rosslyn Data Technologies, Information Builders, Symphony Teleca, MicroStrategy, FICO, Tableau Software, TIBCO and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Financial analytics is extensively used for research in the equity and corporate bond markets. It enables end users to focus on financial functions across organizations. It also provides better visibility into factors that drive costs, revenues and shareholder values. Financial analytics assist businesses in implementing business intelligence and analytical tools to obtain accurate insights from the financial data that is required in formulating business decisions.

Based on end user, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI) segment is projected to grow at a considerable market share. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is using these services to get better regular financial functions such as asset and liability, payable, budgetary control, profitability, general ledger, governance, risk, receivable, and compliance management. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to experience positive growth in this industry which can be attributed to favorable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China and increasing the demand in end user industries. In addition, North America holds the largest share due to high acceptance across multiple industries along with quick technology adaptation rate.

Deployment Types Covered:

On-Premise and Cloud

Types Covered:

Query, Reporting and Analysis, Data Integration Tools, Consulting and Support Services, Database Management System (DBMS), Analytical Solutions, Olap and Visualization Tools and Other Types

Components Covered:

Services and Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Businesses

Applications Covered:

Receivables Management, Profitability Management, Budgetary Control Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management, General Ledger Management, Payables Management, Assets and Liability Management and Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Government, Telecommunication and IT, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI), Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Science, Transportation and Logisticsm Education and Other End Users

Reasons To Buy This Report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Financial Analytics market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Financial Analytics is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

