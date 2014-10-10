While generating this finest Construction & Mining Equipment Market research report, Research for Markets team focuses on the several key aspects which are vital for the client to succeed in the Construction industry. For the same, they deal with formalized and managerial approach to know the minds of their target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems. Major insights of the Construction & Mining Equipment report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved like Construction industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved. The report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

Some of the key players in Construction & Mining Equipment Market include:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry NA, Inc., Volvo Group, Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Komatsu America Corp., Marubeni-Komatsu Ltd, Joy Global Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery, CNH Industrial, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, Metso, Doosan Babcock, Doosan Enpure Limited and Sandvik

Research for Markets, are pleased to announce the latest publication of Global Construction & Mining Equipment Market. Rising construction & mining activities, increasing demand for technologically advanced solutions and growing demand for advanced infrastructure in emerging nations are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, health and environmental issues and fluctuating oil prices are hampering the market.

Construction equipment is used in residential and non-residential buildings, such as roads, tunnels, bridges, and others. Mining equipment is used for underground mining, drilling, and mineral processing, and surface mining. The decrease in manpower and eradication of requirement of explosions and bursting is possible using mining equipment. Technological advancements in construction and mining equipment benefit business owners to quality projects in specified time. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to major future projects and growing amount of government projects such as airports, sewer systems, and renewable energy.

Equipment Types Covered:

Mining Equipment

Construction Equipment

Applications Covered:

Construction Application

Mining Application

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Construction & Mining Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

6 Global Construction & Mining Equipment Market, By Application

7 Global Construction & Mining Equipment Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

