The Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain report says the competitive scene of this industry along using all the profiles of a few of those top market players. The most crucial players at the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market are discussed within the accounts.

Large-scale implantation and awareness about the benefits of block chain is expected to drive the market growth and hence, the initial estimated market value is expected to rise from USD 58.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1375.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider, Infrastructure and protocol provider), Application (Product traceability, Payment and settlement, Smart contracts, Governance and risk management), Organization size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and Full Profile.

Competitive Analysis:

The global block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Insights of the Market in Report

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

4. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain across Glob.

5. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain industry

Market Definition:

Block chain is a database or a directory of records called as blocks, which are connected through cryptography. Each record is interlinked with the previous one, and though technically it cannot be modified as it only records the transaction taking place between two parties. Its application in agriculture enables the users to transmit transparency in their transaction and supply chain informing the consumer of the original transaction as well.

Report Highlights:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth To get a comprehensive overview of the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market. Analyze and forecast Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market on the basis of type, function and application. Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Market Drivers:

Growing environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food, the implementation of block chain in agriculture is expected to rise due to its various benefits

Transparency in cases of food supply chain is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Implementation of digital connectivity in the developing regions is one of the major market restraint

Vulnerability in relation to hackers and privacy threats is also one of the market restraint

Segmentation:

By Provider Application and solution provider Middleware provider Infrastructure and protocol provider

By Application Product traceability Payment and settlement Smart contracts Governance and risk management

By Organization size Large enterprises Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises



