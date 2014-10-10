Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. This market report describes the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the industry. The market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The data and information included in the Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market report are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market accounted for USD 4.01 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Get exclusive sample of this report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-video-management-software-vms-market

TOP Competitors of Market:

Some of the major players of the global video management software (VMS) market are AxxonSoft, Milestone systems A/S, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Aimetis Corp., Tyco Security Products, 3VR Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Genetec Inc, Salient Systems, March Networks, Schneider Electric, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD, Surveon Technology Inc., and others.

Global Video Management Software Market By Geography; Type Of Solution (Video Intelligence, Case Management, Advanced Video Management, Data Integration, Custom Application Management, Intelligent Streaming, Mobile Application, Navigation Management, Storage Management, Security Management); Technology (Analog-Based, IP-Based); Service; Deployment; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Drivers:

Ease of deployment and increased use of IP video

Deeper, better, and more useful integrations with other digital business systems

Increasing security concerns globally

Increasing penetration of video surveillance in a wide range of applications

Lack of cooperation among security solutions

Inquire about this report from our expert’s @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-video-management-software-vms-market

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market is segmented on the basis of type of solution into video intelligence, case management, advanced video management, data integration, custom application management, intelligent streaming, mobile application, navigation management, storage management, and security management.

On the basis of technology:- Analog-based VMS, IP-based VMS.

On the basis of service:- Professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of deployment model:- cloud, and on-premises.

On the basis of vertical:- banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive, retail, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecom and it, energy and utilities, tourism and hospitality, education, real estate, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com