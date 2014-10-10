The Global Interactive Voice Response Market accounted for USD 4.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players in the market are NICE inContact, Nuance Communications, Inc., Genesys, 8×8, Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Avaya Inc., Aspect Software Parent, Inc., [24]7.ai, Inc., Verizon, Five9, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Convergys, West Corporation, IVR Lab, NewVoiceMedia among others.

Global Interactive Voice Response Market with figures as recent as 2018 and forecasts up to 2025 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Interactive voice response (IVR) is an automated telephony system that helps in interacting with callers and collects the information in order to deliver it to the appropriate recipients. This technology includes the usage of voice and keypad DTMF tone input to communicate with the user’s host system. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services and insurance, travel and hospitality, pharma and healthcare, telecommunications, government and public sector, transportation and logistics, information technology-enabled services, media, retail, and e-commerce, education among others. Product development has contributed to the market of interactive voice response for instance, in September 2011, Tata Communications launched a new cloud-based platform for the global contact center industry. Furthermore, in February 2018, Avaya launched commercially available, end-to-end NENA i3 compliant Next Generation 911 (NG911) solution under the partnership of Beta 80.

Global Interactive Voice Response Market By Technology (Speech Based, Touch-Tone Based), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Service (Installation, Training & Education) By Solution (Call Routing, Outbound, Self-Service), By Vertical, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the Interactive Voice Response Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

A bird’s eye view of the Interactive Voice Response Industry made available in the report helps readers to understand the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the Interactive Voice Response market. Furthermore, the report evaluates challenges experienced from buyers and sellers side.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for cloud-based technologies

Increased amalgamation of advanced technologies

Advent of IVRs for enhancing scalability and organizations

Increased security concerns

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Interactive Voice Response Market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

