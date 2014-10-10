Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the electronic shelf label market.

This market intelligence report on Electronic Shelf Label market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Electronic Shelf Label market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Electronic Shelf Label market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Electronic Shelf Label market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Electronic Shelf Label market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Electronic Shelf Label market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

The global electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, store type, technology. On the basis of component the market is segmented as displays, batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, others. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as LCD ESL, segmented e-paper, ESL, full-graphic e-paper ESL. On the basis of store type the market is segmented as hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail, stores, specialty stores, other. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as radio frequency, infrared, near field, communication, other.

