This market research report provides a big picture on "Beacon Market", on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

Beacon is a small wireless device which is used to broadcast the signals through technology such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The device is used to transmit the data to different devices within a particular range. Adoption of the beacon is accountable for surging demand for the advanced electronic devices among tech-savvy youth such as tablets, smartphones. As beacons offer different forms of interaction and data capture in physical places, usage of the beacon is increasing in new businesses. Henceforth, these factors are responsible to drive the beacon market.

Increase in the concern for data security and privacy is further anticipated to restrict the growth of beacon. Nonetheless, demand for better tracking and precision planning in multiple application areas is expected to fuel the beacon market. Moreover, a boost in organized retail function offers sufficient opportunities for growth in the forthcoming period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are the list of companies for Beacon market are Cisco, Inc., Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Kontakt.IO, Accent advanced systems, SLU, Swirl networks Inc., Gimbal, Inc., Bluvision Inc., Estimote, Inc., Onyx beacon Ltd., and Beaconinside GmbH among others.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Beacon Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Beacon Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Beacon Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The “Global Beacon Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the beacon industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global beacon market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of component, connectivity, technology, verticals and geography. The global beacon market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Beacon Market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Beacon Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Beacon Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Beacon Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Beacon Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

