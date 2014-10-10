Global Graves disease treatment market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in number of patients with thyroid disorders, favorable reimbursement policies for treatment and increase in awareness about the complications associated with thyroid disorders and rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market.
This Graves disease treatment report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. With the specific and state-of-the-art information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market. It collectively aids in planning business strategies with which you can outperform the competitors. The Graves disease treatment market report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the pharmaceutical industry.
Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-graves-disease-treatment-market
Key Market Players:
The key market players in the global Graves disease treatment market are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc, Medtronic, Immunovant, Inc, among others
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global Graves disease treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.
Market Drivers
High prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is driving the market growth
Various national health programs related to thyroid disease that raise awareness regarding such diseases further boosts the growth of this market
Favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment
Increasing iodine disorder and thyroid tumors screening is also fueling the market growth
Market Restraints
High costs associated with the treatment and the usage of alternative medicines for the treatment of thyroid disorders is hindering the market growth
Side-effects associated with the current medication also restricts the market growth
Stringent government regulations is hampering the market growth
View detailed table of content here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-graves-disease-treatment-market
Segmentation: Global Graves Disease Treatment Market
By Mechanism of Action Type
Anti-thyroid Agents
Beta Blockers
Corticosteroids
Others
By Drugs
Propylthiouracil
Methimazole
Propranolol
Prednisone
Others
By Diagnosis
Physical Exam
Blood Test
Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test
Ultrasound
Imaging Tests
By Treatment
Medication
Radioactive Iodine Therapy
Surgery
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
By End-Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market
In June 2019, Horizon Therapeutics plc is developing teprotumumab, a complex protein that works by inhibiting the insulin-like growth factor I receptor (IGF-1R) for the treatment of Graves disease, currently ongoing in phase lll of OPTIC l trial. With this development the company provides better solution for the treatment of graves disease
In June 2019, Apitope is developing a novel drug ATX-GD-59, a peptide mixture of two different, highly soluble apitopes derived from TSH-receptor for the treatment of Graves disease currently ongoing in phase l clinical trial. If approved it will become the first innovative treatment in more than 60 years and will provide potential treatment to target the immunological basis of Graves’ disease
Competitive Analysis:
Global Graves disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Graves disease treatment market for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-graves-disease-treatment-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com