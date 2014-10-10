Global blood screening market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, blood screening market report covers many work areas. This report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It is a professional and a complete report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report focuses on major driving factors of the market and the market restraints which generally causes inhibition. In this blood screening business document, market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

To find Exhaustive Information about blood screening market, go through sample copy of this https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-blood-screening-market

Segmentation: Global Blood Screening Market

By Products & Services

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)-

RISING PREVALENCE IN NUMBER OF DISEASES:

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as Tuberculosis, HIV infection, Intestinal nematodes, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and many others have increased considerably over a period of time. As numbers of diseases are increasing there is requirement for blood screening and diagnosis for further treatment of diseases.

According to WHO, alpha and beta thalassaemias are found to be the most common inherited single-gene disorders around the world. This disorder is with the highest prevalence with malaria at the places where it is endemic.As per the study conducted in Iran, it was estimated that approximately 8,000 pregnancies with risk takes place every year.

In 2016, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the end of 2015, it was estimated 1.1 million persons with age 13 or older were suffering from HIV infection in the U.S. with an estimation of 162,500 (15.0%) persons whose infections had not been diagnosed.

In February 2018, according to verywell health, in South Africa 5,600,000 of people were estimated with HIV in 2009. In the total population of 53 million, the HIV prevalence for South Africa is found to be 10.6%.

hare Your Specific Research Requirements & related questions for a Customized Blood Screening Market Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-blood-screening-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com