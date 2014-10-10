IoT in Education Market report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The IoT in Education market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Market Analysis:

Global IoT in Education Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cloud based applications and adoption of e-learning platforms and services.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market:

Intel Corporation,

Google,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

Cisco,

SAP SE,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Arm Limited,

Unit4,

SAMSUNG,

LearnZillion,

brightwheel,

Certica Solutions,

Examity Inc.,

Knowre,

AltSchool,

Quad Learning Inc.,

Galvanize Inc.

littleBits Electronics Inc.

Definition of the Market:

Segmentation Analysis:

Global IoT in Education Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc.

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc.)

Conclusion

