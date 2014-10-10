This Hospital Asset Management market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this Hospital Asset Management report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Hospital asset management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 46.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing improvement in IT infrastructure will augment the growth of the hospital asset management market.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market By Product (Real-Time Location Systems, Radio-Frequency Identification, Ultrasound, Infrared), Application (Patient Management, Staff Management, Instrument Management, Supply Chain Management), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Definition: Global Hospital Asset Management Market

Majority of factors such as decreasing in number of inventory by efficient inventory management, increasing the need of technological advancement which will enhance the utilization rate of mobile devices and security in hospitals and maximisation of workflow with improved staff management, that would increase the patient quality of care are also anticipated to augment the growth of the hospital asset management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, easy availability of new technology and decreasing equipment cost will further create new opportunities for the growth of the hospital asset management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Top Key Players:

CenTrak,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Ascom,

STANLEY Healthcare,

Sonitor Technologies.,

Zebra Technologies Corp.,

IBM Corporation,,

Midmark Corporation.,

AeroScout, LLC.,

Impinj, Inc.,

Airista Flow, Inc.,

Intelligent InSites,

Radianse,

among other

Hospital Asset Management Market Country Level Analysis

Hospital asset management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital asset management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hospital asset management market due to the availability of quality infrastructure and increasing adoption of low cost medical systems, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to innovations in emerging economies such as India and China.

The country section of the hospital asset management market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Market Segmentations:

Global Hospital Asset Management Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Real-time location systems,

Radio-frequency identification,

Ultrasound

Infrared

By Application

Patient management,

Staff management,

Instrument management

Supply chain management.

By End-Use

Hospitals and clinics,

Pharmaceutical companies,

Biotechnology companies



By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Hospital Asset Management Market

Hospital asset management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hospital asset management market.

