Global plant-based meat market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 284.53 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with consumption of these products over conventional meat.

Global Plant-Based Meat Market By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Mycoprotein, Gluten Others), Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs, Others), Type (Pork, Beef, Chicken, Fish, Tofu, Tempeh, Quorn, Mushroom, Seitan, RTC/RTE, Natto, Others), Process (Grinding, Mixing, Blending, Forming/Shaping, Freezing Systems, Storage), End-Use (Retail, Industrial), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Plant-based meat is a category of food products that are sourced from vegan sources not utilizing any meat, but providing similar functionality and taste. These products provide similar nutritional value and the creation of these products involves the usage of only vegan, sustainable and environmental friendly ingredients. These products were designed to counter the significant consumption of meats having a drastic impact on the environment.

Top Key Players:

Impossible Foods Inc.;

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.;

VBites Foods Limited;

Maple Leaf Foods;

Beyond Meat.;

Vegetarian Butcher;

Conagra Brands, Inc.;

Marlow Foods;

KELLOGG NA CO.;

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.;

Sunfed;

Tofurky;

Atlantic Natural Foods;

Fry Family Food;

Nutrisoy Pty Ltd;

Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, a division of Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.;

Sweet Earth Foods;

Hügli Holding AG;

Schouten;

LIGHTIFE FOODS, INC.

Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the levels of population adopting vegan products and solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of investments and initiatives undertaken by the government to provide environmental-friendly, sustainable food products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of innovations, investments and products provided by various food manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Certain groups of population allergic to gluten and soy which are used as source for these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the presence of products in the developing regions along with the costs associated with these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Impossible Foods Inc. announced that they had accumulated USD 300 million from its latest funding round. This funding will enable them to meet the demand that they have failed to realize till now by extending their operating hours and enhancing their production capacity. Impossible Foods has raised more than $750 million, with help from investors like Bill Gates,Google Ventures and Serena Williams.

In December 2018, Unilever announced that they had acquired Vegetarian Butcher for the expansion of their offerings and products in the plant-based foods. This acquisition will further enable better capabilities of plant-based products which are in demand due to their environmental and health benefits. Currently, Unilever is selling nearly 700 products with V-label in Europe. In the Netherlands, these include products from Unox, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Conimex and Ben & Jerry’s brands.

Market Segmentations:

Global Plant-Based Meat Market is segmented on the basis of

Source

Type

Product

Process

End-User

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Mycoprotein

Others

By Type

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Fish

Tofu

Tempeh

Quorn

Mushroom

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Nattō

Others

By Product

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others

By Process

Grinding

Mixing

Blending

Forming/Shaping

Freezing Systems

Storage

By End-Use

Retail

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Global plant-based meat market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plant-based meat market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-plant-based-meat-market

