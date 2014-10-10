3D Gaming Consoles market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this 3D Gaming Consoles report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the purchasing power of individuals globally along with a rise in the worldwide spending on the entertainment industry specifically the gaming vertical.

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market By Components (Hardware, Software), Technologies (Virtual & Augmented Reality, Auto Stereoscopy, Active Shutter Technology, Leap Motion, Project Holodeck, KINECT Motion Gaming, Oculus Rift, Polarized Shutter, Xbox IllumiRoom), Platforms (Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Wii, Sony Playstation), Consoles (Hand-Held, Home, Dedicated, Micro), End-Users (Healthcare, Gaming, Mobile), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market

3D gaming consoles are upgraded versions of conventional gaming consoles which have been integrated the latest technologies and are able to support three-dimensional gaming experiences with the help of virtual reality offering depth in imaging. This integration provides better viewing experience and promotes a sense of reality while indulging in the gaming.

Top Key Players:

Activision Publishing, Inc.;

NVIDIA Corporation;

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.;

Nintendo;

Avatar Reality, Inc.;

Facebook Technologies, LLC;

Electronic Arts Inc.;

Kava, LLC;

Logitech;

Linden Research, Inc.;

A4TECH;

Guillemot Corporation S.A.;

Unity Technologies;

GameBender, LLC;

Slightly Mad Studios;

Google;

Apple Inc.;

Razer Inc.;

madcatz

Others

Market Drivers:

Availability of latest technologies, sensors, cameras, advanced communication systems multi-screen viewing experiences and their integration into the product are factors driving the growth of the market

Organisation of large-scale events by game developers have resulted in adoption of the product from more than just kids and teenagers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhanced experiences while playing, along with development of technologies which is currently underway such as audio stereoscopic integration is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs and large time period required for development of 3D games; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Health related concerns with the prolonged usage of VR in 3D gaming consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Innovative and advanced technologies in smartphones resulting in a cheaper alternative to 3D gaming consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Jay Silver announced the launch of a startup called GameBender, LLC that has been backed by the National Science Foundation of the United States. GameBender, LLC is focused on the development of children and gamers to develop and modify the codes of games they are participating in. The console/system includes controller, console, augmented reality camera, 3D glasses and code flash cards enabling users to write and modify their own codes in games.

In January 2019, Unity Technologies announced that they had acquired Vivox and upon completion of this acquisition Vivox will be termed as a subsidiary of Unity Technologies and will be operating independently and offer their cross-platform audio services to game developers. This acquisition will enable faster development of games and offer the widest possible tools to developers for enhancing the experience for gamers and developers alike.

Market Segmentations:

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market is segmented on the basis of

Components

Technologies

Platforms

Consoles

End-users

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Components

Hardware

Software

By Technologies

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Auto Stereoscopy

Active Shutter Technology

Leap Motion

Project Holodeck

KINECT Motion Gaming

Oculus Rift

Polarized Shutter

Xbox IllumiRoom

By Platforms

Microsoft Xbox

Nintendo Wii

Sony Playstation

By Consoles

Hand-Held

Home

Dedicated

Micro

By End-Users

Healthcare

Gaming

Mobile

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market

Global 3D gaming consoles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D gaming consoles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

