The “Global Over The Horizon Radar Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of over the horizon radar market with detailed market segmentation by product type, component, application, platform and geography. The global over the horizon radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading over the horizon radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Over-the-horizon (OTH) radar can detect targets at very long ranges, typically hundreds to thousands of kilometers, beyond the radar horizon, which is the distance limit for ordinary radar over the horizon radar. Theses radars find use in military and commercial applications such as weather monitoring and air traffic control. The rising security and safety concerns across the globe are likely to fuel the growth of the over the horizon radar market in the coming years.

Get sample PDF copy of this Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007446/

The report also includes the profiles of key over the horizon radar companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Thales SA

The global over the horizon radar market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, and platform. Based on product type, the market is segmented as tracking and fire control radar, surveillance and airborne early warning radar, multi-function radar, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as antenna, receiver, transmitter, and others. The market on the basis of the platform is classified as air, naval, and land.

The over the horizon radar market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand form the military sector as well as commercial sectors. Moreover, the deployment of developed tactical systems in defense is further likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, the development of 3D radar systems is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the over the horizon radar market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global over the horizon radar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The over the horizon radar market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007446/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com