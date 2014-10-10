Global milk protein hydrolysate market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising consumer consciousness towards nutritional products is the major factor for the growth of the market.

The milk protein hydrolysate report analyses some of the challenges that food and beverage industry may have to face during the growth. This market report estimates 2019- 2026 market development trends for food and beverage industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, milk protein hydrolysate market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global milk protein hydrolysate market are Lactalis American Group, Inc, MILEI GmbH, MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, FrieslandCampina, Glanbia plc, Kerry Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness of R&D programs by companies will increase the growth of market

Rising consumer awareness regarding nutritional products will propel the market growth

Increased need for baby nutrition products at reasonable prices help to boost the market

Growing demand for dietary supplement will increase the market growth

Market Restraints

High R&D cost will restrain the market

Stringent government regulations will hamper the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global milk protein hydrolysate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of milk protein hydrolysate market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market

By Technology

Acid Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

By Product

Casein

Whey

By Form

Paste

Powder

By Application

Sport Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Poultry

Layers

Broilers

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Shrimps

Salmon

Trout

Other

Equine

Pet

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2007, Carbery Group received International Cheese Award at Nantwich. They won total 13 awards which consist of 4 Very Highly Commended Awards, 3 Bronze, 3 Gold and 3 silver awards. With this the company will gain recognition and there will be increased awareness of products in the market

In December 2018, FrieslandCampina had acquired Jana Foods which is distributor and importer in the United State. This will resulted into increase in product portfolio of the company and strengthened its position by offering innovative products in the United State

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

