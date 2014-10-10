Global high temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing focus of various end-users on adoption high-end high-performance computing.

Accomplishment of maximum return on investment (ROI) is one of the most wannabe goals for any industry which can be achieved with the finest market research report. This high temperature co-fired ceramics market report handles market research of the chemical industry by considering several parameters that are involved in the business growth. This market report also provides information about the brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour for the chemical industry. The global high temperature co-fired ceramics report estimates CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018 and for the forecast period between the years 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis:

Global high temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC) market are KYOCERA Corporation; NGK SPARK PLUG CO.,LTD.; SCHOTT AG; MARUWA Co., Ltd.; Micro Systems Technologies; Soar Technology Co., Ltd.; ECRI Microelectronics; NATEL ENGINEERING CO., INC.; AdTech Ceramics; EGIDE among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In September 2019, KYOCERA Corporation announced through their Germany operations that they had completed the acquisition of Friatec GmbH’s advanced ceramics business offering. All of the assets and infrastructure have been transferred to KYOCERA Corporation which will significantly impact the ceramics business capabilities of KYOCERA positively helping them improve the quality of business

Market Drivers:

Growing volume of demand for ceramic substrates for high-frequency applications is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand for miniaturized, high-performing electronic devices; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Complications associated with the maintenance and repairing of these ceramics is the major factor restricting the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global High Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics (HTCC) Market

By Material Type

Glass-Ceramic Material

Ceramic Material

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



