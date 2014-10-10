Automotive Test Equipment Market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report has information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the Automotive Test Equipment Market.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is expected to grow to a projected value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.14 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Key Competitors:

Continental AG; Softing AG; ACTIA Group; ABB; Delphi Technologies; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH; Horiba; Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; MTS Systems Corporation; SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Racelogic and MOOG INC. are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Automotive Test Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in adoption of autonomous vehicles and the need for proper R&D and testing for the capabilities of autonomous vehicles

Growing concerns regarding the environment and presence of strict regulations regarding the calculation of emissions from vehicles and automotive.

High levels of costs associated with the application and implementation of advance testing equipment; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Automotive Test Equipment Market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America contributes a largest share in the global market, owing to the rapid development of sector in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies of the region, especially in China and India.

