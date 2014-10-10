Network Slicing Market Latest Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments
Global network slicing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies.
Global Network Slicing Market By Component (Technologies, Services), Application Area (Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Surveillance, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Streaming, Network Monitoring, Network Function Virtualization, Multimedia), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Public Safety, Agriculture), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Network Slicing Market
Network slicing is the differentiation of various different networks operating on the same hardware infrastructure. This technology enables a vast number of networks to be integrated on the same hardware structure helping enable optimal sharing of the infrastructure while ensuring security and stability of operations. This compartmentalization offers high flexibility, robustness and can be applied end-to-end.
Top Key Players:
- Cisco;
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.;
- Nokia;
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson;
- NTT DOCOMO, INC.;
- ZTE Corporation;
- SK TELECOM CO., LTD.;
- Intel Corporation;
- Mavenir;
- Affirmed Networks;
- ARGELA;
- Aria Networks;
- BT;
- NEC Corporation;
- Deutsche Telekom AG;
- Telefónica S.A.;
- SAMSUNG
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth
- Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth
- Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period
Market Restraints:
- Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. exhibited various end-to-end product solutions for 5G network technology. The portfolio involve various end-to-end 3GPP-compliant product range with the products made available by the company, industry’s first to provide 5G end-to-end capabilities
- In February 2017, BT in partnership with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of a research study to understand the operating of “Network Slicing”. This study will ensure that a better deployment of this technology can be achieved for the future deployment of 5G networking technology
Market Segmentations:
Global Network Slicing Market is segmented on the basis of
- Component
- Application Area
- Industry Vertical
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Component
- Technologies
- Services
- Integration & Deployment
- Network Testing
- Network Planning & Optimization
- Network Orchestration
- Support & Maintenance
- Consulting
By Application Area
- Remote Monitoring
- Real-Time Surveillance
- Supply Chain Management
- Asset Management
- Real-Time Streaming
- Network Monitoring
- Network Function Virtualization
- Multimedia
By Industry Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Public Safety
- Agriculture
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Network Slicing Market
Global network slicing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network slicing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
