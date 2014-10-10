Global Hub Motor market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this Hub Motor report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global hub motor market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand of electric vehicles and two-wheelers.

Global Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type (E-Bikes, E-Scooters/Mopeds, E-Motorcycles), Installation Type (Front Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor), Motor Type (Gearless Hub Motor, Geared Hub Motor), Output Type (Below 1000W, 1000-3000W, Above 3000W), Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OE Market), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Hub Motor Market

Hub motors are motor power generators that are installed on the wheels of the vehicles that are utilized for the improvement in efficiency and performance of the vehicles. They are installed on the wheels of the electric vehicles so that the load on the engine is reduced and the performance of the vehicle is improved.

Top Key Players:

QS MOTOR,

Schaeffler AG,

MICHELIN,

JIASHAN NEOPOWER INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.LTD.,

Elaphe Ltd.,

NTN Corporation,

TAJIMA EV,

TDCM,

GO SwissDrive,

MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD.,

Leaf Motor,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Specialized Bicycle Components,

Trek Bicycle Corporation,

Zero Motorcycles Inc.,

LUNA CYCLE,

Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG,

Accell Group,

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.Ltd.,

MERIDA BIKES,

UU Motor Technology Co. Limited.

Market Drivers:

Increased performance efficiency and capabilities of vehicles due to its usage is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global sales and demand of electric two-wheelers and vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these motors is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Elaphe Ltd. launched the second generation Elaphe L1500 in-wheel motor at The Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2018 in Hannover, Germany. The motor is capable of providing higher torque and braking capabilities to bigger vehicles.

In October 2017, NTN Corporation announced the development of an “eHUB”, industry’s first motor generator utilizing hub bearing for wheel rotation. It is developed with the aim to reduce the power load on the engines and uses its own power while deaccelerating.

Market Segmentations:

Global Hub Motor Market is segmented on the basis of

Vehicle Type

Installation Type

Motor Type

Output Type

Sales Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Vehicle Type

E-Bikes

E-Scooters/Mopeds

E-Motorcycles

By Installation Type

Front Hub Motor

Rear Hub Motor

By Motor Type

Gearless Hub Motor

Geared Hub Motor

By Output Type

Below 1000W

1000-3000W

Above 3000W

By Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OE Market

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Hub Motor Market

Global hub motor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hub motor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

