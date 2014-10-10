Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type (Bio-PE, Bio-PET, PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, Regenerated Cellulose, PHA), By End-User (Packaging, Bottles, Agriculture, Other), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

The Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025, from USD 3.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

Bioplastics & biopolymers are the types of plastic and polymers which are obtained from renewable biomass sources such as vegetable oils and fats. Bioplastics & biopolymers are used in packaging industries on a large scale. To expand the application of bioplastic, manufacturers are investing in research and development. The strict regulation set by the government and rising consumer awareness regarding the environment may promote the global bioplastics & biopolymers market in a positive way.

According to British Plastic Federation , plastic arising in the U.K. is 3.7 million tonnes out of which 32.0% is recycled and 70.0% is recovered. It also stated that U.K. has a plastic packaging recycling target of 57.0% by 2020. As per the National Institute of Chemistry, in 2010, 265 million tons of plastic produced in the world out of which 57 million is in Europe, in the same year 724,500 tons of bioplastics were produced in the world which is a very small portion in comparison with conventional plastics produced and bioplastics & biopolymers is predicted to reach 1 million tons in few years’ time. The above factor proves that the awareness regarding bioproducts around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers.

Market Drivers:

Strict government regulations for conventional plastics and promotion to use bioplastic

Growing investment in R&D by the manufacturer to expand the application of bioplastic.

High demand from packaging industry.

Market Restraint:

Price of bioplastics is high in comparison to conventional plastics.

Conventional plastics are better in performance than Bioplastic.

Segmentation: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

By Type

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Regenerated Cellulose

PHA

Other

By End User

Packaging

Bottles

Agriculture

Others

Competitive Landscape: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the bioplastics & biopolymers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

The key players operating in the global bioplastics & biopolymers market are –

BASF SE

Braskem S.A.,

Corbion NV

Natureworks LLC

The other players in the market are, Metabolix Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Biome Technologies PLC , Bio-On S.P.A. , Novamont S.P.A, Toray Industries, Down2Earth Materials., PreScouter., Green Packaging, BioBag Americas, Inc, Cedar Grove Composting, Inc., Chamness Biodegradables, Eco-gecko Products Inc, Eco-Products, Inc, ECOWORLD, Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging among others.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

