Global Cloud Telephony Service Market, By Deployment Type (Cloud, Hosted), Enterprise (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) Network(Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs), Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)), Application(Conferencing, Multi-level IVR, Sales & Marketing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM)), End user Industry(Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government, Health Care, Media and Entertainment, Education, Retail, and Others) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

The Global Cloud Telephony Service Market is expected to reach USD 42.3 million by 2025 from USD 30.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

Cloud telephony is defined as a service which helps data and voice services to be functioned by the use of internet connection by replacing conventional phone line. It is an online communication system with on-demand service. It deals with different networks including Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) and VoIP phone systems. It has various features such as quick and easy setup, user friendly, secured and API integration to any CRM, business call tracking, call reports, 3rd party CRM integration, selectable virtual number and many more. The cloud telephony service provides improved scalability to several key companies as they allow them to add-up several more channels. The cloud telephony services can also work without physical connection to any phone company since they function virtually.

In 2017 Extol launched cloud telephony services for stockbrokers to be SEBI-compliant. It is a cloud telephony platform which records every single conversation. It helps in business phone system via a virtual phone system.

In 2017, Servetel Communications Pvt. Ltd., launched cloud telephony services to India. It will increase the demand for advanced communications capabilities and bring a fresh new range of connectivity solutions into the field.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Migration of telecom companies from traditional to IP networks. Rising access to electricity in developing countries

Cost-effective alternative to traditional telephony systems including PSTN and ISDN

Rising penetration of mobile devices

Increasing demand for SAAS tool.

Market Segmentation: Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

The market is based on deployment type, network, application, end user industry and geographical segments.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and hosted.

Based on Enterprise, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.

Based on Network, the market is segmented into public switched telephone networks (PSTNs), voice over internet protocol (VoIP).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into conferencing, multi-level IVR, sales & marketing, customer relationship management (CRM).

Based on End user Industry, the market is segmented into telecom and IT, BFSI, government, health care, media and entertainment, education, retail, and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

The global circuit breaker market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of cloud telephony service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017 Star Tele Logic launched a new mobile cloud telephony service to increase services for its growing international clients.

Furthermore in 2017 MyOperator launches startup program to cloud telephony and automation among the startup ecosystem. It helps the early-stage startups to foster their business with the help of cloud telephony.

Key Players: Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

The renowned players in cloud telephony service market are StarTele Logic,8×8, Inc., AVOXI, BroadSoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., DIALPAD, Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd., Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd., LeadNXT, Megapath, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Natterbox Ltd., NetFortis, Nextiva, NFON AG, NovaCloud Pty Ltd., NTT Communications, PortaOne, Inc., Redcentric plc., RingCentral, Inc., Singtel, Solutions Infini., Telviva, Tripudio Ltd., VoIPStudio, Vonage Intermedia.net, Inc., Vox Telecom and many more.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

