Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices, Tongue-Retaining Devices), By Type (Physician-Prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances, Online OTC Oral Appliances), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

The Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is expected to reach USD 652.06 million by 2025, from USD 197.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.08 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Request for Sample:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-sleep-apnea-oral-appliances-market

Market Definition: Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

Sleep Apnea is a sleeping disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts in the people. Some of the common symptoms of sleep apnea are difficulty in falling asleep (insomnia), loud snoring, abrupt awakenings accompanied by shortness of breath, episodes of breathing cessation during sleep ,awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat and morning headache ,excessive daytime sleepiness (hypersomnia), attention problems and irritability. There are some main types of sleep apnea that are obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome. This mostly occurs in males and older adults due to smoking, nasal congestion, use of alcohol and sedatives or tranquilizers.

There are various oral appliances that are used for the detection of sleep apnea disorder. ‘SomnoDent’ is a sleep apnea oral appliance that is premium, custom-fitted dental device made for the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. Another way of treating sleep apnea is using positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy by keeping the airway open as you sleep by providing a stream of air through a mask that you wear. .

In October 2017, Whole You Inc (U.S.), a chemicals company and provider of innovative solutions launched new products to match its portfolio of oral appliances for obstructive sleep apnea and snoring named Respire Pink Endurance Framework (EF) and Respire Pink Micro. These appliances provides extra wearing comfort and are particularly designed for the people who need additional tongue space, or for the people with a smaller mouth.

Furthermore, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (U.S.) announced the launch of a new innovative product by the name the Apnea Guard for the handling snoring and sleep apnea.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management growing number of surgical procedures.

Technological advancements in oral appliances

Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Growing awareness about sleep apnea

High prices of customized oral appliances

Market Segmentation: Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented based on product, type and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a relatively new advancement that was approved by the FDA in 2014, hypoglossus nerve stimulation (HNS) is an entirely different approach to treating OSA. With HNS, a small device is surgically implanted in the chest, and can be turned on and off by the patient. While you sleep, the device monitors your breathing and stimulates a nerve that keeps the upper airway open.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sleep apnea oral appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Request for TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-sleep-apnea-oral-appliances-market

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

Some of the major players operating in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market are Somnomed, ResMed , Whole You, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, OravanOSA, Myerson, Koninklijke Philips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics, Löwenstein Medical, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, BMC Medical and Braebon Medical among others.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/