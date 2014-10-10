Global Computer Vision Technologies Market,Computer Vision technologies market by Component (Hardware (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Processor) and Software (Deep Learning and Traditional Software)), Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), Application (Mobile robots, Mobile Smart Devices Medical Vision, others), Vertical and By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

The Global Computer Vision Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.70 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

Computer vision is a technology which is used to analyse the object or to identify the image of an object with increasing quality and minimizing manual labour. It also helps to identify the exact positioning of object in x-axis, y-axis and z-axis. Computer vision technologies can visualize 1D image, 2D image and 3D image of any object.

In North America, sales of computer machine vision technologies system and component has been increased over last couple of years. According to an article published in 2015 by AIA, North America machine vision has been increased by 22% in the first quarter of 2015. The machine vision component including lighting and software has been increased by 28%, 11% and 8%. Due to the increment in machine vision component in North America the growth of machine market will be affected in future.

Industrial robots are mostly preferred in 3D computer vision changing automation processes. Industrial robots provide 3D dimension effect to identify the object. The 3D vision process is presently being used widely in industrial robotics industry. One of the most widely used applications in robot controller is pick and place applications of object such as food & beverages.

It is also used in packaging industries, medical devices industries. The pick and place robots have delta-style robots which function from overhead with three or four long thin arms that meet at the effector head. According to an article published by Robotic Industries Association, robot model is used in CAD (Computer-aided design) model to identify the orientation in space in the x, y and z axes.

Hence, due to the huge scope of computer vision in North America and increased usage of industrial robots, the global computer vision technologies market will rise in future.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing need for quality inspection and automation

Increased demand for 3D vision systems with robot controllers

Increasing adoption of 3D computer vision systems

Lack of flexible computer vision solutions

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

The global computer vision technologies market is segmented based on component, product, application, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on Component, the global computer vision technologies market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub segmented into camera, frame grabber, optics and processor. Software is further sub segmented into deep learning and traditional software.

On the basis of Product, the global computer vision technologies market segmented into PC based and smart camera based.

On the basis of application, the global computer vision technologies market segmented into mobile robots, mobile smart devices medical vision and others.

Based on geography, the global computer vision technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

The global computer vision technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computer vision technologies unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

Some of the major players operating in the global computer vision technologies unit market are Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), KEYENCE CORPORATION. (Japan), National Instruments (US), Sony (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated.(US), Intel Corporation (US), Baumer Optronic (Germany), Tordivel AS. (Norway), ISRA VISION (Germany), MVTec Software GmbH (Germany), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), CEVA Logistics (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany) and JAI A/S (Denmark).

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

