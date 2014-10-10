Global Web Analytics Market, By Solution (Search Engine Tracking & Ranking, Heat Map Analytics, Marketing Automation, Others), By Services (Professional Services, Support & Maintenance), By Deployment Type (On-Demand ,On-Premise), By Application, By Vertical, By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Web Analytics Market

The Global Web Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Web Analytics Market

A Web analytics is a collection, analysis and measurement of web data, which provide data about the number of page viewed and number of visitors to a website. It is also known as digital analytics. It is a set of strategic procedure executed to maximize online and e-commerce activities. Benefits of Web Analytics are visitors count, track bounce rate, identify exit pages: measure web traffic, identify target market and many more.The web analytics are applicable in various vertical retail & consumer goods, BFSI, government, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment healthcare & life sciences, telecommunication & it and others.

Various technological advancements by key players are driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2012, According to Moz, Inc. google analytics use metrics to watch the launch of an e-commerce website for first six to track different metrics. Furthermore, in 2012, Woopra for web analytics and customer engagement traced 200,000 websites, 15 billion action per months and over half million visitor per minutes.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising growth in aligning organizational core work with business objectives

Growth in data volumes creating demand for web analytics demand for graphics software in business processes

Increasing awareness about the effective utilization of vast chunks of unorganized data

Improving performance of web analytics solutions

Stringent external regulations across regions

lack of professionals in the industry

Presence of open source vendors

Market Segmentation: Global Web Analytics Market

The market is based on solution, service, deployment type, application and geographical segments.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into search engine tracking & ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation and behavior based targeting.

Based on service, the market is segmented into professional services and support and maintenance.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on application, the market is segmented into social media management targeting & behavioral analysis, targeting & behavioral analysis, multichannel campaign analysis , performance monitoring.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Web Analytics Market

The global web analytics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of web analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Web Analytics Market

The renowned players in web analytics market are Adobe Systems, IBM, Teradata, SAS TABLEAU SOFTWARE. Limited., Google ,MicroStrategy Incorporated., AT INTERNET, Clicktale, Woopra, Mixpanel, Upsight, Netbiscuits among others.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

