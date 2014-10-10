Global Computer Graphics Market, By Software (CAD/CAM, Visualization/Simulation, Digital Video, Imaging, Modeling/Animation), By Service (Consulting, Training & Support, Integration), By End-User (Enterprise , SMB), By Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Entertainment & Advertising, Academia & Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Architecture, Building, & Construction) , By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Computer Graphics Market

The Global Computer Graphics Market is expected to reach USD 280.15 billion by 2025 from USD 180.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Computer Graphics Market

A computer graphics is a digital manufacturing and manipulation of visual content by the use of computer programming. It plays an important role for supporting problem solving scientific visualization.For computer graphics, complex phenomenon such as computer-aided engineering and design, air currents and electric fields are drawn and analyzed in computer programs.The images used in the graphic design of printed material are frequently produced on computers.

It has various benefits like expressing creativity, web or print flexibility, easy online marketing, huge client base and many more. Some of application software of computer graphics are Revit, 3D Max design Studio, AutoCad, Maya, Powtoon, Rhino 3D, Adobe illustrator, C-DESIGN fashion, CorelDRAW, Vetigraph, etc. The computer graphics is widely used in aerospace & defense, automobile, entertainment & advertising, academia & education, healthcare, manufacturing, architecture, building, & construction

According to American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Dec, 2008, 13 new technologies in computer graphics and interactive techniques were showcased by Singapore’s Agency for science, technology and research for 3-D graphics and animation, intuitive human-computer interaction technologies and neural signal processing.

According to article given by MIT Technology Review, in 2013, the new techniques in computer graphics and provocative new ideas would have increased the demand of graphics and gaming.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of web design

Rising demand of smart phone

Demand for graphics software in business processes

Growth in entertainment industry.

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Graphics Market

The market is based on software, service, end-user, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on software, the market is segmented into CAD/CAM, visualization /simulation, digital video, imaging, modeling/animation.

Based on service, the market is segmented into consulting, training and support, integration.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into enterprise and SMB.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automobile, entertainment & advertising, academia & education, healthcare, manufacturing, architecture, building, & construction and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Graphics Market

The global computer graphics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Computer graphics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Computer Graphics Market

The renowned players in Computer graphics market are Adobe, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk Inc., Intel Corporation, Siemens Business, Microsoft, SONY, Inc., Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. and among others.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

