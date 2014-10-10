Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, others), By End User Industry, By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work and respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking, and automated water system framework are a portion of the applications that credited to the high development of the worldwide AIA showcase. Artificial intelligence in marketing offer approaches to overcome any issues between information science and execution. The way toward filtering through and breaking down dumps of information was at one time an impossible procedure and is currently attainable, as well as it’s in reality simple.

AI Marketing is a strategy for utilizing client information and AI ideas like machine figuring out how to foresee your client’s best course of action and enhance the client travel. The classic example of artificial intelligence in marketing is SEM advertising on channels like Google (AdWords), Facebook, and Twitter. According to an IDC report, Denecken reported that by 2019, 40 % of digital transformation initiatives will use AI services. In the coming year, businesses will begin truly seeing the benefits in areas like improved customer service due to AI.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities.

Increasing number of AI applications and adoption of these applications in various segments.

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

The global artificial intelligence in marketing market is based on offering, deployment mode, application, technology, end user industry and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on premises.

Based on application, the market is segmented into social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales & marketing automation, analytics platform and others (website design and emotion measurement).

Based on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing and computer vision.

Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, consumer goods, media & entertainment, enterprise and others (education, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive).

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

The global artificial intelligence in marketing is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in marketing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

The renowned players in continuous testing market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries among others.

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

