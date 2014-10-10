Global Advanced Analytics Market, By Banking & Financial Services (Regulatory Reforms, others), By Telecom & IT Services (Cell Site Optimization, others), By Healthcare (Financial Performance & Monitoring, others), By Government and Defense (Scenario Planning ,others), By Transportation and Logistics (Supply Chain Planning, others), Consumer Goods and Retail ( Customer Insight, others),By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Advanced Analytics Market

The Global Advanced Analytics Market accounted for USD 7.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Advanced Analytics Market

Advanced analytics is the analysis of wide range of information by using sophisticated quantitative techniques. For instance, statistics, descriptive and predictive data mining, simulation and optimization to deliver bits of knowledge to deal with business intelligence (BI) Advanced analytics offers to a wide scope of analytics that are expected to give organizations more prominent understanding into their information. A part of these methods are incorporated in machine learning, data mining, predictive analytics, location analytics, big data analytics and location intelligence. Various organizations offer software packages that perform advanced analytics. In simpler words, advanced analytics is used to forecast the future outcomes of any business industry.

Advanced Analytics should not be defined by time orientation or by techniques used. Rather, advanced analytics totally depends upon any computer-based analytical technique that relies both on current software technology and expertise of the analyst. PCs are equipped for playing a solid role, however they are constrained. Despite the fact that they can analyze far more profound than humans, they should be guided by a learned client to expand their execution.

A similar idea applies to examination. A special analyst can take the application capacities found in analytics software like SAS or IBM’s SPSS modeler and do profitable investigation that couldn’t be performed by the product alone or even with a run of the mill end client. According to Kirk Borne, Principal Data Scientist and Executive Advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, IoT (internet of things) along with artificial intelligence will dominate the world in the next five years.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand to counter big data challenges.

Increasing need to address vertical specific challenges.

Deployment of solutions over cloud.

Due to extensive data generation, enterprises need advanced analytics solutions to automate the process.

High implementation cost.

Technical faults can happen during upgradation.

Market Segmentation: Global Advanced Analytics Market

The global advanced analytics market is based on banking and financial services, telecom and it services, healthcare, government and defense, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail and geographical segments.

By banking and financial services, the market is segmented into regulatory reforms, customer profitability, operational efficiency, risk management, credit risk analysis, fraud detection and management, budgeting and planning and process optimization.

By telecom and IT services, the market is segmented into targeting offer and campaign management, cell site optimization, revenue assurance, customer profitability analysis, network dynamics and congestion control and social network analysis.

By healthcare, the market is segmented into predictive modeling, financial performance and monitoring and fraud detection and management.

By government and defense, the market is segmented into fraud detection and management, defense health and scenario planning.

By transportation and logistics, the market is segmented into inventory optimization, supply chain planning, sales and operational planning and quality lifecycle management.

By consumer goods and retail, the market is segmented into price optimization, customer insight, planning and organization, merchandize planning and size optimization.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Advanced Analytics Market

The global advanced analytics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of advanced analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Advanced Analytics Market

The renowned players market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., SAS, SAP, Oracle, Knime, Statsoft, Angoss, RapidMiner, Dell, FICO, HP, Information Builders, Pitney Bowes, Prognoz, Revolution Analytics, Teradata, Accretive Technologies among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

