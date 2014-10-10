Global Anti-Aging Services Market Outlook 2019 || Business Overview And Top Company Analysis
The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Anti-Aging Services Market report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products. Anti-Aging Services Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective.
Anti-aging products are those products and services which are used to stop or slow down the aging process. Today a person uses many services and technologies so that they can keep their skin healthy and look young. These product and services usually decreases wrinkles, make skin hydrated and brightens the skin. Microdermabrasion, liposuction, sclerotherapy, botox, dermal filler etc. are some of the common type of the anti- aging services. Increasing self-consciousness among population is fueling the growth of this market.
Global anti-aging services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 37.45 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing consumer income and improving lifestyle of the people are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-aging services market are L’Oréal, ALLERGAN, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estée Lauder Inc., Beiersdorf, Shiseido Co,Ltd., Solta Medical, Lumenis, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., pmdbeauty.com & Age Sciences Inc., Coty Inc., Alma Lasers.
Market Drivers
- Rising demand for anti- aging solutions will drive the market growth
- Technological advancement and development in beauty industry will also act as a driver for this market
- Increasing beauty awareness among population will propel the growth of this market
- Rising disposable income will also act as driver for this market
- Increasing aging population will drive the market growth
Market Restraints
- Strict government regulation related to environment will also restraint the growth of this market
- Availability of substitute in the market will hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Anti-Aging Services Market
By Type
- Microdermabrasion
- Breast Augmentation
- Liposuction
- Chemical Peel
- Sclerotherapy
- Intense Pulsed Light
- Botox
- Dermal Fillers
- Others
By Demographics Outlook
- Baby Boomers
- Generation X
- Generation Y
By Product
- Anti-Wrinkle Product
- Anti-Stretch Mark Product
- Hair Color
- UV Absorber
- Natural Products
By Device
- Radio- Frequency Devices
- Laser Therapy
- Anti- Cellulite Treatment Device
- Microdermabrasion Device
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, Dandelion Sun announced the launch of their new 4 in 1 face moisturizer: be free which is specially designed to reduce wrinkles, will hydrate and brighten uneven skin tones. This new product will contain Vitamin C&E, avocado leaf and Japanese green leaf extracts. They don’t contain any sulfates, phthalates and parabens.
- In May 2018, Dr. BK Modi announced the launch of their Smart Metabolic Anti- Aging Center which is India’s first anti- aging centre. This is specially designed one- stop solutions to all lifestyle diseases like diabetes and fat loss and will give result in 2 weeks. The treatment will be provided through state- of- the- art treatments like plant based nutraceuticals, non- invasive and recreate medicine techniques.
Competitive Analysis:
Global anti-aging services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-aging services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Anti-Aging Services Market
