Global Ultrasound Gels Market, By Product Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Ultrasound Gels Market

The Global Ultrasound Gels Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Ultrasound Gels Market

Ultrasound gels are conductive medium used in ultrasound diagnostic methods, techniques and treatment therapies. It is economic, accessible and less harmful than other imaging methods. The term ultrasound refers to sound waves within the frequency range of 20 kHz to 1 GHz. It is required to use ultrasonic media in order to avoid intense sound reflections at the midpoints between ultrasonic head and skin resulting from air pockets. Ultrasonic media must be free of air bubbles in order to give perfect sound transmission. Gels are liquids that contain thickening agents for spread ability on the skin with gliding property, i.e. the ultrasonic head delicately slides over the skin.

All the tissues present in the human body are resistive (impedance) toward the ultrasound waves. With the density and the elasticity of the tissue can be determined with their specific impedance. For the maximum transmission of the energy from one medium to the other, it is necessary that the impedance of the two medium should be same same. The difference in impedance at a boundary is directly proportional to the smaller the amount of energy that will be transferred. Aquasonic 100, Sterile Aquasonic 100, Aquasonic Clear, SCAN Ultrasound Gel, Polysonic Ultrasound Lotion are few examples of ultrasound gel are widely used.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low cost and easy to use factor

Less harmful than other imaging methods

The increasing awareness towards screening for breast cancer

Enhanced demand from hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

Limited healthcare resources

Cooling effect of ultrasound gels

Market Segmentation: Global Ultrasound Gels Market

The global ultrasound gels market is segmented based on type, end user and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into sterile and non-sterile.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on geography the global ultrasound gels market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Ultrasound Gels Market

The global ultrasound gels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ultrasound gels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Market

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market

Chapter 4: Overall Market Overview

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market

Chapter 7: Development Trend of Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: Conclusion of Report

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Ultrasound Gels Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Parker Laboratories, Inc., Scrip Companies., OrthoCanada, Medline Industries, Inc., The X-Ray Shoppe, Unique International ,Besmed, Current Solutions, Inc., Phyto Performance, Track, Saify Traders, DNP Enterprise, Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited, RehabMedic and Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH.

