Global Veterinary Lasers Market, By Product (Portable, Bench-Top and Compact), By End Users (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Veterinary Lasers Market is expected to reach USD 929.39 million by 2025, from USD 125.7 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Lasers Market

The treatment of the pets is done with the use of the veterinary lasers. The actual work of laser therapy is to use the specific wavelengths of light in order to penetrate into the injured cells. This in case helps in the stimulation of the recovery of the cells. The laser therapy offers the benefits like vascular activity, reduced pain and boosting the metabolism. It also helps in faster rate of tissue and repair wound healing. With the increased adoption of the pets the veterinary lasers market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The identification of improving implementation of pet insurance coverage is done to strengthen the market conditions in the upcoming years.

However the high costs and the unavailability of favorable reimbursement policies are getting a challenge for the market. The sound company has taken veterinary experience of 20+ years and came with the development of the therapy laser with an innovation beyond what currently exists in the market. There is also a built-in laser training assistant customized to increase consistency and ability of clinical results. Awareness about the pet care and the development of the veterinary lasers are gaining more interest in the emerging countries. Hence, leading to a healthy expansion of the veterinary lasers market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising rate in the percentage of pet owners

Increasing spending on pets by owners

Collaboration of government and private to provide quality care to pets

Upgradation of veterinary hospitals and clinics

Increasing number of healthcare facilities

Implementation of pet insurance coverage

Increasing demand for non-invasive procedures

Acceptance of laser therapies for efficient and less painful treatment

High cost of veterinary lasers

Inadequate number of trained professionals

Probable health risks of pets

Expensive costs associated with laser therapies

Unavailability of Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Market Segmentation: Global Veterinary Lasers Market

The Global Veterinary Lasers Market is segmented on the basis of product, end users and geography.

Based on product, the Global Veterinary Lasers Market is segmented into Portable, Bench-Top and Compact.

Based on the end users, the Global Veterinary Lasers Market is segmented into Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Others.

Based on geography the Global Veterinary Lasers Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis: Global Veterinary Lasers Market

The Global Veterinary Lasers Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stem cell manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Veterinary Lasers Market

Some of the major players operating in the Global Veterinary Lasers Market are Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, Aesculight, LiteCure, Respond Systems, Pivotal Health Solutions, Laserex, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, BIOLASE, Inc., VBS Direct Limited, SpectraVET Inc, Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, Excel Lasers, K-LASER USA, LLC, among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

