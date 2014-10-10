Global Interactive kiosk Market, By Offering (Hardware {Displays, Printers}, Software & Services), By Type (Self-Service {Information, Ticketing, Photo, Interactive, Check-In} Vending {Food & Beverage Vending Kiosks}), By Vertical (Transportation {Roadway, Railway, Airway} Hospitality), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Interactive kiosk Market

The Global Interactive kiosk Market accounted for USD 21.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Interactive kiosk Market

An interactive kiosk in the system designed for public in order to deliver information or allowing transactions. Various enterprises install interactive kiosk to increase customer loyalty, decrease operational cost. An interactive kiosk comprises of a computer and a display screen. Interactive kiosks are considered valuable in various industries such as travel, health-care, retail, banking and financial services, government, and transportation. New product developments and are driving the growth of the field of interactive kiosk, for instance, in August 2015, Meridian launched new interactive directory kiosk product named as Compass, embedded with an interactive touch directory.

Furthermore, in October 2018, imageHOLDERS launched Mini POS system, it is the modular kiosk with versatile and robust solutions. In November 2015, CHK America launched Connectpoint, a digital division for interactive info kiosks.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Diversion of customers towards self-service interactive kiosks

Cost efficient mode of operations

Improved shopping experience

High initial investment

Rising threats towards cybercrimes

Market Segmentation: Global Interactive kiosk Market

The interactive kiosk market is based on offering, type, vertical and geography.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software & services. The hardware segment is sub segmented into displays, printers and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, vending kiosks. The self-service kiosks segment is sub segmented into information kiosks, ticketing kiosks, photo kiosks, patient interactive kiosks, check-in kiosks, employment kiosks, casino kiosks and others. The vending kiosks segment is sub segmented into food & beverage vending kiosks and others.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, banking and financial services, government, transportation, Hospitality, Entertainment and Others. The transportation segment is sub segmented into roadway transport, railway transport and airway transport.

Based on geography the global interactive kiosk market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Interactive kiosk Market

The global interactive kiosk market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Five Forces Analysis

Part 04: Customer Landscape

Part 05: Geographic Landscape

Part 06: Decision Framework

Part 07: Drivers and Challenges

Part 08: Market Trends

Part 09: Vendor Landscape

Part 10: Vendor Analysis

Major Market Competitors: Global Interactive kiosk Market

Some of the major players in the market are KIOSK Information Systems, NCR, SLABB INC., Source Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Embross, IER, Meridian, REDYREF, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., KAL, Acrelec, Olea Kiosks Inc., FUJITSU, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated., NCR, GRGBanking among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

