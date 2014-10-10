Global Interactive kiosk Market Major Players:KIOSK Information Systems, NCR, SLABB INC., Source Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Embross
Global Interactive kiosk Market, By Offering (Hardware {Displays, Printers}, Software & Services), By Type (Self-Service {Information, Ticketing, Photo, Interactive, Check-In} Vending {Food & Beverage Vending Kiosks}), By Vertical (Transportation {Roadway, Railway, Airway} Hospitality), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis: Global Interactive kiosk Market
The Global Interactive kiosk Market accounted for USD 21.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Definition: Global Interactive kiosk Market
An interactive kiosk in the system designed for public in order to deliver information or allowing transactions. Various enterprises install interactive kiosk to increase customer loyalty, decrease operational cost. An interactive kiosk comprises of a computer and a display screen. Interactive kiosks are considered valuable in various industries such as travel, health-care, retail, banking and financial services, government, and transportation. New product developments and are driving the growth of the field of interactive kiosk, for instance, in August 2015, Meridian launched new interactive directory kiosk product named as Compass, embedded with an interactive touch directory.
Furthermore, in October 2018, imageHOLDERS launched Mini POS system, it is the modular kiosk with versatile and robust solutions. In November 2015, CHK America launched Connectpoint, a digital division for interactive info kiosks.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Diversion of customers towards self-service interactive kiosks
- Cost efficient mode of operations
- Improved shopping experience
- High initial investment
- Rising threats towards cybercrimes
Market Segmentation: Global Interactive kiosk Market
- The interactive kiosk market is based on offering, type, vertical and geography.
- Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software & services. The hardware segment is sub segmented into displays, printers and others.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, vending kiosks. The self-service kiosks segment is sub segmented into information kiosks, ticketing kiosks, photo kiosks, patient interactive kiosks, check-in kiosks, employment kiosks, casino kiosks and others. The vending kiosks segment is sub segmented into food & beverage vending kiosks and others.
- On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, banking and financial services, government, transportation, Hospitality, Entertainment and Others. The transportation segment is sub segmented into roadway transport, railway transport and airway transport.
- Based on geography the global interactive kiosk market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Competitive Landscape: Global Interactive kiosk Market
The global interactive kiosk market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Five Forces Analysis
Part 04: Customer Landscape
Part 05: Geographic Landscape
Part 06: Decision Framework
Part 07: Drivers and Challenges
Part 08: Market Trends
Part 09: Vendor Landscape
Part 10: Vendor Analysis
Major Market Competitors: Global Interactive kiosk Market
Some of the major players in the market are KIOSK Information Systems, NCR, SLABB INC., Source Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Embross, IER, Meridian, REDYREF, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., KAL, Acrelec, Olea Kiosks Inc., FUJITSU, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated., NCR, GRGBanking among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
