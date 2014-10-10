Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, By Type (Slow-Release, Coated & Encapsulated, N-Stabilizers ) By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crop Type ),By Application(Foliar, Fertigation, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2025, from USD 13.67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Controlled-release fertilisers (CRF) are termed as granulated fertiliser. They release nutrients gradually into the soil. The slow release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Controlled release fertilizers have several advantages over the conventional fertilizers for example they reduce toxicity in seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety. The controlled release fertilizer market is escalating rapidly owing to increasing global population along with the need for sustainable agriculture in the upcoming years.

Shortage of food crops and the adverse climatic condition is shifting the focus of agriculturists toward sustainable agriculture and creating opportunities for the growth of the controlled release fertilizers market. According to an article published by fertilizer & Pesticides PVT Ltd, it has been stated that by the year 2020, fertilizer demand in India is projected to increase around value of 41.6 million tones and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in eastern and southern part of the country as compared with north and west region.

Various strategic partnerships between companies are taking place between key players for example Compo GmbH and BASF SE. Furthermore, companies have also developed software and applications to enhance crop quality and maintain their hold on the market for example Haifa Chemicals, has introduced Haifa NutriNet, FloraMatch, FoliMatch, and several other software to provide expert advice to farmers worldwide as well as to expand their customer base.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising production of fertilizer and urea products across the globe

Increasing application rates of fertilizers in developing countries

Favourable government policies and regulations growing market demand for high-value crops

Cost ineffectiveness

Improper management of controlled-release fertilizers

Market Segmentation: Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

The global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented based on, type, crop type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented into slow-release, coated & encapsulated, n-stabilizers. The slow release segment is further sub segmented into urea-formaldehyde, urea-isobutyraldehyde, urea-acetaldehyde, and other slow-release fertilizers. The coated & encapsulated segment is further sub segmented into sulphur coatings, polymer coatings, sulphur-polymer coatings, other coated fertilizers. The n-stabilizers segment is further sub segmented into nitrification inhibitors and urease inhibitors.

On the basis of crop type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is classified into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, and Other Crop Type. The cereals and grains segment is sub segmented into Corn, Wheat, Rice and Other Cereals & Grains. The Oilseeds & Pulses segment is further sub segmented into Soybean, Canola and Other Oilseeds & Pulses. The Fruits & Vegetables segment is further sub segmented into roots & tubers, brassicas, citrus fruits, and other fruits & vegetables.

On the basis of crop type, the global controlled release fertilizer market is classified into foliar, fertigation, others.

Based on geography, the global controlled release fertilizer market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

The global controlled release fertilizer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of controlled release fertilizer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Market

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market

Chapter 4: Overall Market Overview

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market

Chapter 7: Development Trend of Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: Conclusion of Report

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Some of the major players operating in the global controlled release fertilizer market are – Agrium Yara, ICL, Scottsmiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helen Maire Tecnimont SpA a Chemical, Kingenta, SQM, Haifa Chemicals, Jcam Agri, Compo Expert, Aglukon, Jinfeng Agricultural Services Co. Ltd, Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, K+S Ag, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Ocp Group, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Company, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd, Bunge (Bg), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa, Haifa Group, Ats Group, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Chisso Corporation, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Shikefeng Chemical Industry, and Greenfeed Agro SDN and many more.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

