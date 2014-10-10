Global Cell Harvesting Market, By Type (Manual Cell Harvesters and Automated Cell Harvesters), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Application, Stem Cell Research and other Applications), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Cell Harvesting Market

The Global Cell Harvesting Market is expected to reach USD 387.9 Million by 2025, from USD 196.9 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Cell Harvesting Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cell harvesting market in the next 8 years. Cell harvesting is extracting the cells either from bone marrow and peripheral blood cells and culturing the cells in the culture dish containing nutrient media. Cell harvesting is used in the cell therapy as well as in gene therapy. University of California developed a cure for bubble baby disease for new born babies by using the cell harvesting in stem cells and gene therapy. Moreover, Asterias developed the stem cell therapy to regain the upper body motor function. University of California, Irvine developed the stem cell therapy to destroy the breast cancer cells..

Now a days cell harvesting is also used in the animal research and development. Cell Harvesting is also used in may research labs for in-Vitro testing. In September 2016, Terumo BCT collaborated with Cognate Bioservices for developing the immunotherapies and other related products like cell therapy products. These innovations in the cell harvesting market is notably attributing towards its increasing demand at the global pace. Further, its demand is likely to gain momentum over the forecast period.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Awareness towards diseases like cancer and genetic disorders like sickle cell disease.

Increase in the research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector

Increased investment in research and development cell therapy and gene therapy

Increased research and development in animal biotechnology sector for the production of better yield

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Ethical issues like it is embryonic stem cell research violates respect for human life

Market Segmentation: Global Cell Harvesting Market

The global cell harvesting market is segmented on basis of type, application, end users and geography.

Based on type, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into manual cell harvester and automated cell harvesters.

Based on the application, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into biopharmaceutical application, stem cell research, and other applications.

On the basis of end users, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and community healthcare. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.

Based on geography the global cell harvesting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cell Harvesting Market

The global cell harvesting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell harvesting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market competitors/players: Global Cell Harvesting Market

Some of the major players operating in the global cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer Inc, Bertin, Tomtec, Terumo BCT, HynoDent AG, Avita Medical, Argos Technologies, SP Industries, Teleflex Incorporated, Arthrex, Inc, Thomas Scientific, Brand GMBH, Brandel, Cox Scientific, Connectorate, Scinomix, Adstec.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

