Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market, By Type (Mid-Face Implants, Cranial/Neuro Implants, Cranial Flap Fixation Systems, Bone Graft Substitute, Dural Repair Product, Total TMJ Replacement System, Thoracic Fixation System), By Material of Construction, By Application Site, By Property, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market accounted for USD 1.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the craniomaxillofacial implants market in the next 8 years. Craniomaxillofacial implants are therapeutic implants used in the surgeries of maxillofacial parts like jaw, oral, heal, neck and others. These can be either set for all time or incidentally, which can be expelled when not required again. Its main purpose is to treat aesthetic, congenital disease and facial deformity or dislocations. One of the major factors contributing to the market is increasing number of road accidents as well as trauma cases.

Hence, will drive the craniomaxillofacial implants market. For instance, according to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), each year nearly 1.3 million people dies in road crashes, and an additional of 20-30 million gets disabled or injured. Another factor is raising awareness among consumer through various research programs for example International Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ISCFS) and American Society of Craniofacial Surgeons (ASCFS) conducting workshops and seminar to aware people regarding CMF surgeries.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries

More of improved and technological advanced products

Rising numbers of trauma cases and road accidents

Growing prevalence of numerous players, results towards expansion in emerging market

High Cost of Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

Risk associated with the implant malfunction

Market Segmentation: Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented based on type, material of construction, application site, property, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into mid-face implants, cranial/neuro implants, mandibular orthognathic implants, cranial flap fixation systems, bone graft substitute, dural repair product, total temporomandibular (TMJ) replacement, system, thoracic fixation systems, and distraction system. Mid-face implants are sub segmented into plates and screws. Cranial/neuro implants are sub segmented into plates, contourable meshes and screws. Mandibular orthognathic implants are sub segmented into plates and screws. Dural repair products are sub segmented into dural substitutes and dural sealants.

On the basis of material of construction, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into calcium phosphate ceramics, titanium, alloys and other metals, and polymers or biomaterials.

On the basis of material of application site, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into internal fixators, and external fixators.

On the basis of property, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into resorbable fixators and non-resorbable fixators.

Based on geography, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors; Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market

Some of the major players in global craniomaxillofacial implants market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medartis Ag, KLS Martin, Matrix Surgical USA, Depuy Synthes, Osteomed L.P., Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic PLC, Calavera Surgical Design, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Implants GmbH, Rebstock Instruments GmbH¸ BIOPORE Surgical Implants, Poriferous, LLC, Osteotec Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Anatomics Pty. Ltd. and Medical Vision Australia Holdings among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

