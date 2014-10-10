Global Head-up Display Market By Type (Conventional HUD and Ar-Based HUD), Technology (Light-Emitting Diode, Cathode Ray Tube, Microelectromechanical System and Optical Waveguide), Component (Video Generator Display Unit, Projector/Projection Unit, Software and Others), Application (Aviation and Automotive), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 The head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display that shows information/data directly on the windshield.

The idea behind it is that by showing the virtual information on the same place so driver should be keeping their eyes on. Head-up display reduced attention time and driver/pilot’s distraction. Head-up display can enable head-up display by using voice and further it provides important information such as turn arrows, distance to the next turn, current speed & speed limit, speed cameras, estimated time of arrival and others.

Request for Sample:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-head-display-market

Global head-up display market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 22.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Head-up Display Market

Global head-up display market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, technology, component and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into conventional HUD and AR-based HUD. In 2018, AR-Based HUD segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

In December 2014, Delphi Technologies launched a Smart HUD, for the use in trucks and cars for the safety of the drivers, which helps in providing the information of the surroundings to the driver.On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into light-emitting diode, cathode ray tube, microelectromechanical system and optical waveguide. In 2018, windshield based HUD market is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In January 2018, Pioneer launched cockpit for Level 3 or higher autonomous driving technology for entertainment, reliability and safety functions. It consists of 3D-LiDAR, which is a driving space sensor which uses the MEMS method, flexible OLED tail lamp and turn signal, Laser scanning HUD and few other upgraded car electronics products.

On the basis of component, the market segmented into video generator, display unit, projector/projection unit, software and others. In 2018, video generator market is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.In June 2017, Thales has announced its partnership with China Southern Airlines which operates the third largest fleet in the world for Thales Head up Display (HUD) system.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aviation and automotive. Aviation further divided into military aviation and civil aviation. In 2018, automotive market is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In September 2017, BAE Systems’ LiteHUD head-up display (HUD), has been used for the first time in the flights for U.S. Special Operations Command AC-130J aircraft to provides flight-critical information directly in a pilot’s line of sight.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Product Overview and Scope

Global Application/End Users

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2019-2026)

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Request for TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-head-display-market

Competitive Analysis: Global Head-up Display Market

Some of the major players operating in this market, Honeywell International Inc, Saab AB, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Heads Up Display, Inc, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, Garmin Ltd, Continental AG, Thales Group, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, Visteon Corporation, BAE Systems, Pioneer Corporation, Delphi Technologies, PANASONIC CORPORATION, Elbit Systems Ltd., HUDWAY, LLC., EXPLORIDE INC., HOLOEYE SYSTEMS, INC., and NAVDY.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/