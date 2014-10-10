Global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety awareness in transportation is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global coated fabrics market are Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg AB, SergeFerrari Group, Low & Bonar, SRF Limited, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Spradling International, Inc., Cooley Group Holdings, Inc., ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES, The Haartz Corporation, Heytex Gruppe, www.industrialsedo.com., Morbern, Mount Vernon Mills, Inc., Obeikan Technical Fabrics Â, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc.

Market Definition: Global Coated Fabrics Market

Coated fabrics are those fabrics which are usually covered by rubber, polymers, lacquers or varnish on the both the sides. They are usually used to improve the structural performances. The main aim of this coating is to protect them from oil, dust, water and other harmful liquids. These coated fabrics are usually water resistant and have good elasticity. They are widely used in industries like transportation, roofing, furniture etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing environmental concerns among population is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of the alternates of coated fabrics is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Coated Fabrics Market

By Product

Polymer-Coated Fabrics Vinyl-Coated Fabrics Pu-Coated Fabrics Pe-Coated Fabrics

Rubber-Coated Fabrics

Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings

By Applications

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing

Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Trelleborg Coated Systems announced that they have acquired Dartex Coating who is manufacture of coated fabrics for supplier of specialist care seating. This acquisition is the part of the Trelleborg strategy to expand their business and strengthen them in the market place. This will help the company to provide more products and solutions to the healthcare and medical industry.

In July 2018, Trelleborg AB announced that they have acquired Laminating Coating Technologies, Inc. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market. It will help the Trelleborg to use Laminating’s polyurethane-coated and laminated fabrics so that they expand themselves in aerospace and healthcare & medical industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Coated Fabrics Market

Global coated fabrics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coated fabrics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Coated Fabrics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

