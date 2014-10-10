The Interventional Oncology Devices Market report is a window to the Medical Devices industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Interventional Oncology Devices Market report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products. Interventional Oncology Devices Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective.

Oncology deals with the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of cancer. Oncologist is the physician who works in field o oncology. Biopsy, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scanning, MRI, PET scanning, ultrasound or other radiological methods are used to diagnose cancer. Interventional technology is a type of cancer care which is done with minimally invasive procedure and reduce the risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.99 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional oncology devices market are BTG International Ltd., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical, AngioDynamics, Ethicon USA, LLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, HealthTronics, Inc., MedWaves, Inc., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Trod Medical, ICECURE MEDICAL, INterface BIOmaterials B.V.

Market Drivers

Increasing government support for the interventional oncology is driving the market.

Technological advancement in the oncology devices.

Market Restraints

Lack of professionals and skilled radiologists and oncologists is restraining the growth of this market.

Strict regulations are restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

By Product Embolization Devices Ablation Devices Support Devices

By Procedure Thermal Tumor Ablation Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization

By Cancer Liver Cancer Lung Cancer Bone Cancer Kidney Cancer

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Oncology Services International announced the launch of their new remote connection capability, OSI Onsite which will give remote access for troubleshooting, predictive failure analysis and preventive maintenance. OSI OnSite utilizes state-of-the-art technology and cloud-based resources, minimizing invasive installation processes and updates and meets all healthcare requirements.

In April 2018, Varian announced the launch of their new version of Velocity cancer imaging software which includes Rapidsphere, a module for Y90 Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) dosimetry analysis. It helps in understanding the tumor better and normal- tumor toxicity of individual patient.

Competitive Analysis:

Global interventional oncology devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of interventional oncology devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

