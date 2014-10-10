Global automated optical inspection market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 446.54 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2569.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for better quality of electric devices and components.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated optical inspection market are KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc., MIRTEC CO. LTD., Nanotronics, Omron Corporation, Test Research Inc., Viscom AG, ASC International, Camtek, CyberOptics Corporation, DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO. LTD., Nordson Corporation, Orbotech, GÖPEL electronic GmbH, MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd, Machine Vision Products INC., Saki Corporation, Vi TECHNOLOGY, AOI Systems, DCB Automation, PEMTRON Corp., PARMI Corp, and Stratus Vision GmbH.

Global Automated Optical Inspection Market, By Type (2D AOI Systems, 3D AOI Systems), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Electronics, Energy & Power), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Automated Optical Inspection Market

Automated optical inspection can be defined as the visual inspection of electric boards, where the scanning is done through the help of a camera and any major technical defects, or quality of the product is thoroughly checked. It is employed during the various stages of manufacturing of electric components and devices as the testing process doesn’t require any contact and only the close visual inspection is carried out.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for electronic appliances and electronic components is expected to drive the market growth

Demand for increased efficiency of output from the manufacturers of electric companies is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Excessive and expensive nature of automated optical inspection systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased amount of false judgements by the image-based automated optical inspection systems

Segmentation: Global Automated Optical Inspection Market

By Type 2D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems Laser Measurement Multi-Frequency Moiré Phase Shift Image Processing

By Technology Inline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Screen Printing Pick & Place Reflow Soldering Wave/Selective Soldering Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

By Industry Consumer Electronics Telecommunications Automotive Medical Devices Aerospace & Defense Industrial Electronics Energy & Power

By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc., announced the expansion and establishment of a new research & development accommodating facility in Suwon, South Korea. The facility is expected to expand the product & service offering for the company beyond the currently available products.

In March 2018, MIRTEC CO. LTD. announced the establishment of an agreement with Vectralis Engineering regarding the marketing and support of their products in Mexico.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Optical Inspection Market

Global automated optical inspection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated optical inspection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Automated Optical Inspection Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

