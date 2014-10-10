The Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market is expected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2025, from USD 17.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. If you want to make better decisions, generate maximum revenue, and enhance business profit, then Methyl Ester (FAME) market research report is the key. Here, the method of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used which are also preferred by businesses. This top-notch market report is generated with the proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services for ABC industry. Besides this, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are evaluated under market overview which gives valuable insights to businesses for taking right moves.

This Fatty Acid Methyl Ester research report presents a study of the global market. It provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements and market footprint.

Market definition:

Market definition which provides detail segmentation of the global market based on the region.

Fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) is produced by transesterification process of animal fats, vegetable oils and waste cooking oils. It is non – toxic and biodegradable. FAME is widely used in cosmetics and personal care such as lotions, creams, moisturizers. It is mainly used in the in the production of biodiesel. It does not require any modification to the diesel engine to use biodiesel; there are several benefits of using biodiesel such as it reduces the exhaust emissions and low toxic in comparison to diesel fuel. FAME has a wide application such as – cosmetics, pharmaceutical, detergents, personal care, coatings, lubricants, food and agriculture. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it has been estimated that by 2050, the people falling under the age of 80 years will contribute 10.4% of the Poland population as compared to that of 2013 which was 3.9%. As per the Africa Agriculture Status Report, in 2017, the World Bank estimated that by 2030 the growth in African food market will increase from USD 1 trillion toUSD 300 billion. By 2050 demand for food is also projected to be doubled. This above factor proves that the demand for cosmetics, biodiesel and food products around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for fatty acid methyl ester (FAME).

Competitive Landscape:

The global fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The research report reveals the developments of the market segments on the basis of product, application, end users and geography. Each segment has been studied in detail in this report.

By Market Type Rapeseed Methyl Ester Soya Methyl Ester Palm Oil Methyl Ester Other By Application Lubricants Fuels, Coatings Metal Working Fluids Food & Agriculture Other



Geographic landscape:

Some of the vital regions covered in this report are

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Market competitive landscape:

This report focuses on the key competitors present in the market.

Top key players

P&G Chemicals

Cargill Inc.

BASF S.E.

The other players in the market are KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Berg + Schmidt, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., Alnor Oil Co. Inc, Avantor Performance Materials, Eastman Chemical Company, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., The Chemical Company, Velsicol Chemical LLC, Smart Chemicals Group Co., Swastik Industries, Hemadri Chemicals among others.

Market Drivers:

High demand because it can be used as a substitute for diesel fuel.

Increasing demand because it is non – toxic and biodegradable.

Rising demand in the cosmetic industry as it is an organic compound.

Market Restraint:

High cost of production.

Gap between demand and supply.

