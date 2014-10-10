The Global Packaging Resins Market is expected to reach USD 290.20 billion by 2025, from USD 170.30 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Plastics are incredibly energy efficient to manufacture and they are lighter than other alternative materials and it’s also most efficient material which can be used for various application.. Just two pounds of plastic can deliver 10 gallons—of a beverage. The plastics manufacturing industry gets vastly affected by the growth of the packaging industry. There are a number of new developments in the packaging industry that will drive the demand for plastic materials. Various products such as resalable packs, easy-opening, stand-up pouches are being made and more cost effective packs and brand extensions are being provided to get the loyalty of the customer. These developments in packaging will increase the consumption of plastics and will drive the market growth. In the market there is a wide variety of resins available to meet particular needs. Adhesive resins make a solid bond between dissimilar materials, while sealant resins offer leak-free solidness. On the other hand the barrier resins used in food and beverages protect freshness, decrease flavour loss, and increases the shelf life of the product. These Modifier resins help to enhance packaging, structure and performance of a product. The removable lidding resins can be used to seal and peel off nearly anything. These resins for moulded products offer exceptional flexibility and durability. According to an article published recently by Eurostats, the flexible packaging market is expected to have global revenue of USD 248.00 billion in the North America region by the end of the year 2022.

The key players operating in the global Packaging Resins market are –

Sinopec Corporation

Exxonmobil Chemical

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V

SABIC

Competitive Landscape: Global Packaging Resins Market

The global packaging resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of packaging resins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The other players in the market are Petrochina Ltd., Borealis AG, Braskem S.A., Dowdupont Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd., M&G Chemicals and many more, Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Borouge, DAK Americas LLC, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Ineos Group AG, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Styrolution Group GmbH, Total S.A. and many others.

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

LDPE

PP

HDPE

PET

PS & EPS

PVC

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Packaging Resins Market Overview

2 Global Packaging Resins Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Packaging Resins Market Share by Regions

4 Global Packaging Resins Consumption by Regions

5 Global Packaging Resins Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Packaging Resins Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Packaging Resins Business

8 Packaging Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

More……….

Major Market Drivers:

Downsizing of Packaging Materials

Cost-Effectiveness & Increased Shelf-Life of Products

Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Market Restraint:

Rising Concerns Pertaining to Plastic Disposal

