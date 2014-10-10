Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report is generated by thoroughly understanding business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With this market research report it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for your business. Healthcare Chatbots market research report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report. This Healthcare Chatbots market report not only gives an advantage to develop your business but also helps you outshine the competition.

The global healthcare chatbots market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.

Market Drivers: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

By Application

Diagnosis & medical aid

Appointment scheduling

By End User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base,

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

The global healthcare chatbots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare chatbots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

HealthTap, Baidu, Inc., Nuance Communications, eGain Corporation, Sensely, Babylon Health, Buoy Health, Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Inbenta, Infermedica, Anboto, Synthetix, Next IT, CX Company, Woebot Labs Inc, GYANT, Baidu USA, Pact Care BV, eCreations LLC and others.

