Leading players operating in positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market are General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. among others.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market accounted to USD 937.5million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2024.

Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body.

Competitive Analysis: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Marketis highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market By Product TypeProduct Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners) By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others) By Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate) By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Segmentation: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

By Application the market is segmented into

Oncology,

Cardiology,

Neurology

By Detector type the market is segmented into

Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO),

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO),

Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO),

Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), and

Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate

On the basis of product type the positron emission tomography (PET) scanners Market is segmented into

Full Ring PET Scanners,

Partial Ring PET Scanners

By End-user the market is segmented into

Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centres,

PET Centres, and

Research Institutes

On the basis of geography, positron emission tomography (PET) scanners marketreport covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

