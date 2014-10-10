Latin America wireless data radio modem market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Dominating Players of Latin America wireless data radio modem market are ABB, ADVANTECH B+B SMARTWORX, CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC, Inc., COHDA WIRELESS, ENCOM WIRELESS, Digi International Inc., FREEWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., HARRIS CORPORATION, HARXON CORPORATON, Intuicom, Inc., JAVAD GNSS Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Pro4 Wireless, Raveon Technologies, Schneider Electric, SIMREX Corporation, Pacific Crest, SATEL, Microhard and Adeunis among others.

The wireless data radio modems have three types of operating modes which are Point-to-point, Point-to-multipoint and Repeater mode. These modems encode the digital data at the point of transmission and decode that data at recipient side. This decoded data is conveyed to the connected devices.

Some of the factors which are driving the Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem market are increased demand in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) drones and less coverage for radio modem is restraining the Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem market. It is more convenient than wired devices that makes it user friendly.

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2019, Intuicom, Inc. launched the high-performance EB-X Ethernet Radio. This product has low-power and long-range solutions which enables secure high-speed wireless communication. This product will help the company to increase their customer base in sectors like Construction, Traffic/ITS, Agriculture to Structural monitoring, Forestry and industrial IoT.

In December 2018, Harxon Corporaton launched a frequency-hopping OEM modem named HX-DU2017D. This product has strong signal receiving and anti-jamming capability. It can be used in critical applications. This product will help the company to increase their customer base in the field of precision agriculture, unmanned plant surveys, automatic mowers and UAV plant protection.

Key Market Segmentation of Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

Latin America wireless data radio modem market is segmented into four notable segments that are product type, frequency range, spectrum technology and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into

UAV drone data modem and

General-purpose data modem

On the basis of frequency range, the market is segmented into

900 Mhz,

2.4 Ghz and

5 Ghz

On the basis of spectrum technology, the market is segmented into

Frequency hopping spread spectrum and

Direct sequence spread spectrum

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Precision farming,

Transportation,

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and

Telemetry

