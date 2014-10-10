The Global Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to reach USD 109.66 billion by 2025, from USD 31.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Leading Players of Enterprise Content Management Market are Alfresco, Appatura, Axyon Consulting, Box, Box UK, Lexmark, DocuWare, Everteam, Laserfiche, Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland, IBM, Laserfiche, M-Files Corporation, Microsoft, Newgen Software, OpenText, Oracle, Oracle Corporation UK Ltd, Xerox, Alfresco, Lexmark International Pte. Ltd., Lexmark International (Asia Pacific), Lexmark UK, Lexmark Canada Inc., Adobe, Fabasoft and others

Competitive analysis is an important aspect of the market research report which makes businesses aware about competitor actions such as the new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. This Enterprise Content Management market report puts light on various aspects of marketing research that range from important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, sales volume, emerging trends, product consumption, customer preferences, historic data along with future forecast and key player analysis. This is the quality market report which has transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth.

However, vendor dependence and high cost of maintenance are likely to hamper the growth of the market. To overcome this, Enterprise Content Management providers may offer flexibility to enterprises and low-cost maintenance services for gaining credence among organizations.

Soaring need for securing confidential data is triggering the adoption of enterprise content management software. Components of the software include solutions and services such as document management, web content management, records management, document collaboration, and digital rights management. These solutions enable enterprises to reduce their data storage costs and enhance productivity by allowing them to collaborate with employees.

In the modern world, organizations are expected to be a part of the new-age hyper-connected ecosystem, which will lead to data explosion. Moreover, owing to the increase in the number of technical advancements and smart devices, there will be an increase in the diversity of content produced. This will drive the demand for technologically advanced enterprise content management, which will enhance the customer experience, enable an organization to be more customer-centric, and help them in gaining a competitive advantage while attracting and retaining customers.

Key Segmentation of Enterprise Content Management Market

Global Enterprise Content Management Market,

By Component (Solutions {Content Workflow, Document Management, Imaging And Capturing}, Services {Implementation Service, Training And Education}),

Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Business Function (Accounts And Finance, Human Resource),

Organization Size (smes, Large Enterprises),

Vertical (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global enterprise content management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of enterprise content management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into content workflow, document management, imaging and capturing, web content management, records management, digital asset management, mobile content management, case management and eDiscovery. The services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation service, training and education and support and maintenance. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and Brazil are among the others.

In 2016, Oracle launched new SaaS, PaaS and IaaS cloud services which is beneficial in transformative technologies for big data analytics, IoT (Internet of Things), social and mobile phones.

