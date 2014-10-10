Global data center outsourcing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of specialist IT-based service outsourcing so that they can better handle the deployment and maintenance of IT infrastructure.

The examination is planned for giving readers inside-out investigation of the market structure, elements, key patterns, opportunities, and difficulties in the market with 100+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Data Center Outsourcing. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, Hitachi Consulting, Accenture, Unisys, T-Systems International GmbH, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Bridge Data Centres, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and others

Data center outsourcing is the combination of service offering provided by specialised IT organizations wherein they are responsible for the management of data center infrastructure and their associated components, in relation to their deployment, maintenance, monitoring and optimal operating. The consumer organization outsource these services from specialised IT providers because of their expertise in management.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from various end-users for IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in preference for shared infrastructural services is expected to boost the growth of the market as it results in low-cost of operations

High growth of various industries resulting in greater demand for virtual storage services can drive the market growth

High levels of expenditure incurred on various IT services and business technology services; is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of expertise and skilled professionals regarding data center outsourcing services is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications in the infrastructure of various data centers resulting in complicated integration of different consumer data; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Wipro Limited announced that they had divested their business relating to hosted data center services to Ensono for USD 405 million. This acquisition will improve Ensono’s business capabilities while also focusing on expansion of geographical footprint. This acquisition will help Ensono in realising their strategy of providing specialised IT services at a global scale

In July 2017, Bridge Data Centres announced that they had decided to invest USD 500 million over the period of two years in the Indian market to meet the growing demand for data centers and associated services from the region. Bridge Data Centers deals in providing specialised outsourcing services, data center acquisitions, operation & colocation services and greenfield development

Competitive landscape

Global data center outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center outsourcing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segmentation: Global Data Center Outsourcing Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services – Professional Service, Support & Maintenance

By Service Type

Data Centre Application Outsourcing

Enterprise Application Outsourcing

Network Application Outsourcing

Others

By Servers

Rack

Virtual

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Organizations

Large Organizations

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important queries have been answered

Competitors

In this section, various Data Center Outsourcing industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Data Center Outsourcing Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Data Center Outsourcing Market

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Data Center Outsourcing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

