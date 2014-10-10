“The Latest Research Report Reference thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2019 – 2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research”

Here are the names of the Leading key players which are covered in this report: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG., Fluke Corporation, Thermco Products Inc., Dostmann Electronic GmbH, ThermoProbe Inc., Isothermal technology Limited, AccuMac Corporation, ThermoWorks, CHINO Corporation, Eurolec Instrumentation Ltd., Gometrics S.L., Additel and FLIR Systems Inc., among others.

Global reference thermometer market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rise in manufacturing activities in the developed and developing countries is major factor which is expected to drive the growth of the market

Reference thermometer refers to a very excess precision temperature sensors as it resistance value changes with the variations in the temperature. It is very accurate, stable as well as very reliable. They are calibrated to UKAS standards for providing highest precision. These thermometers have the ability to work in danger areas without causing any harm to the environment due to which they are observed to be highly reliable for various hazard-prone areas and industries. Reference thermometer is also used in the medical industry along with other industries.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for RTDs in several applications is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in technology in instrumentation engineering is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing manufacturing in developing and developed countries is boosting the market growth

Increasing preference for resistance temperature detectors sensors is propelling the growth of the market

Government regulations to minimize the use of mercury in thermometer is a driver for this market

Key Development in the Market:

In November 2018, Endress+Hauser have launched the iTHERM TrustSens TM37x compact thermometer for food & beverage and life sciences industries. It enables the continuous and traceable monitoring through which the companies can ensure their product safety by reducing risk and cost. The iTHERM TrustSens TM37x compact thermometer possess distinctive sensor technology with fully automated inline self-calibration function for hygienic and aseptic applications

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats (SWOT).

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Reference thermometer Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Key Market Segmentation of Reference Thermometer Market

By Device Type

Handheld

Desktop

By Application

Industrial

Medical

Research and Development

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global reference thermometer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of reference thermometer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

