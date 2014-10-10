Target driven generation of report, loyalty for the quality and transparency in research method are few of the features with which this Nanotubes market report can be adopted with confidence. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing this report.

According to an article published by science daily, there is a group of researchers from University Sains Malaysia (USM) who have successfully created a new method for producing carbon nanotubes. The new method is capable of reducing the price of carbon nanotubes from $100 – $700 US to just $15 to $35 US for each gram, much lower than world market prices. The method used by these researchers

The Global Nanotubes Market is expected to reach USD 14.27 billion by 2025, from USD 4.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Global Nanotubes Market are Arkema, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl Group, NanoLab, Inc., Nanoshel, Continental Carbon, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd, CHASM Advanced Materials, Raymor Industries Inc.,Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Showa Denko America, Showa Denko Europe GmbH, Toray International Europe GmbH, China Hongwu Micro-Nano Technology Co., Ltd, HYPERION CATALYSIS INTERNATIONAL, Carbon Solutions, Inc., Arry Pan International Trading Co., Ltd, CHEAP TUBES, INC, Xinnano Materials, Inc, Klean Industries Inc, Nano-C, Inc., Nanothinx S.A, Grafen Inc, Xinnano Materials, Nano-C, Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd,, Mitsubishi Rayon America, Inc., Unidym, Inc., FutureCarbon GmbH and others.

Global Nanotubes Market – Market Overview

Carbon nanotubes (CNT) are also defined as nano-sized tubes which are made up of carbon atoms. The properties of these compounds depend on how carbon atoms are aligned to each other in a sheet. It is gaining prominence in various industries as it has varied applications as well as its durability. The properties of this compound are that it is 100X times stronger and 6 X times lighter when compared to steel. Various researches are underway to explore its market potential in the auto mobile and electronics industries. It is trended as a multi-billion dollar investment in technology when compared to other synthesized nanomaterial.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into

single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTS),

multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTS)

On the basis of method, the market is classified into

physical process,

chemical process,

miscellaneous process,

chemical vapour deposition (CVD),

catalytic chemical vapour deposition (CCVD),

high pressure carbon monoxide reaction (HIPCO) and other

On the basis of application, the market is classified into

electronics & semiconductors,

chemical & polymers,

batteries & capacitors,

energy,

medical application,

advanced materials application,

aerospace & defence

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Analysis

The global nanotubes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanotubes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Research objectives



To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Nanotubes Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Nanotubes Market and its materialistic landscape

To understand the structure of Nanotubes market by identifying its various subsegments

Focuses on the key global Nanotubes players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

How share promote fluctuations their worth from different manufacturing brands?

To analyze the Nanotubes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of Nanotubes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

