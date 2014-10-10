While sticking to certain steps to collect, record, and analyse market data this Database Security market research report has been prepared. This professional and broad market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. In addition, businesses can be well acquainted with the level of the marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched. With this report you can build a strong organization and make better decisions that take your business on the high level of success.

Leading Players of Global Database Security Market are Mcafee, Oracle, Thales E-Security, IBM, IRI, HP, Hexatier, Fortinet, Trustwave, Protegrity, Imperva, Informatica, Micro Focus, Safenet, Porticor, Green SQL, Informatica, Axis Technology and Gemalto

The global database security market accounted for USD 2.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% by the end of 2025.

Recent Industry Developments

According to Trustwave Holdings, Inc., in 2016, median number of days from an intrusion to detection of a compromise came up to 49 days, as compared to 2015 which was 80.5 days.

In 2016, regulation named as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which was officially adopted in April 2016, and will be enforced from May, 2018. Due to this act, companies will spend more on information security to avoid fines for failure and to secure the business data.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of organization size, the global database security market is segmented into

small and medium-sized enterprise and

large enterprise

Based on component, the global database security market is segmented into

software and

services

Software is sub segmented into data masking and redaction, database auditing and reporting, encryption and tokenization, access control management and others. Services are sub segmented into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment model, the global database security market is segmented into

cloud and

on-premises

On the basis of business function, the global database security market is segmented into

sales,

marketing,

operations,

finance and others

On the basis of end users, the global database security market is segmented into

Banking,

Financial Services, and Insurance,

Telecommunications and IT,

Manufacturing,

Energy and Utilities,

Retail and Ecommerce,

Government and Defense,

Healthcare and Life Sciences,

Media and Entertainment and others

Based on geography, the global database security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

