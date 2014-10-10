This report focuses on the Craft Soda in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Rising population in developing countries along with the increasing consumer disposable income is expected to have a positive effect on the demand for Craft soda in the coming years. Moreover, the growing health concerns and rising awareness regarding the use of organic products are likely to further boost this growth.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this Craft Soda Market report covers:

Pepsi, Jones Soda Co, Reed’s, Inc., Appalachian Brewing Co, Boylan Bottling Co, SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.,Crooked Beverage Co., JustCraft Soda, Gus, Q Drinks and Tuxen Brewing Company

The global Craft Soda market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Craft Soda volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Craft Soda market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Craft soda, also known as specialty, small-batch, or artisanal soda, is a kind of soda drink brewed in small batches and contains natural ingredients, including natural sweeteners like pure cane sugar, stevia, and honey.

Craft Soda Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Craft Soda Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural

Organic

Craft Soda Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-aged and Elderly

Table of Content -Craft Soda Market

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Craft Soda Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Craft Soda Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Craft Soda by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6 Europe Craft Soda by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

