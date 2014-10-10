Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape by Ecolab, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Arkema, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont and DuPont
The worldwide market for Oilfield Production Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new RFM (Research for Markets) study. This report focuses on the Oilfield Production Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Oilfield production chemicals are the chemicals intended for specific functions in the production of crude oil. Depending on the function, oilfield production chemicals are used at various stages in oilfield production processes. Depending on the type, oilfield production chemicals have been categorized as demulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, paraffin inhibitors, biocides, H2S scavengers, hydrate inhibitors, oxygen scavengers, water clarifiers and defoamers, among others.
Some Of the Key Players in Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Are:
- ASF
- DowDuPont
- BHGE
- Ecolab
- Schlumberger
- Halliburton
- Solvay
- AkzoNobel
- Clariant
- Arkema
- Huntsman Corporation
- DuPont
Segmentation by product type:
- Demulsifiers
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Paraffin Inhibitors
- Biocides
- Hydrate Inhibitors
- H2S Scavengers
- Scale Inhibitors
- Others
Segmentation by application:
- Oil and Gas
- Shale Gas
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
4 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions
5 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segment by Type
6 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segment by Application
7 Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Forecast (2018-2023)
8 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
9 Research Findings and Conclusion
10 Appendix
Key features of market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Xyz market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape
