The worldwide market for Oilfield Production Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new RFM (Research for Markets) study. This report focuses on the Oilfield Production Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Oilfield production chemicals are the chemicals intended for specific functions in the production of crude oil. Depending on the function, oilfield production chemicals are used at various stages in oilfield production processes. Depending on the type, oilfield production chemicals have been categorized as demulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, paraffin inhibitors, biocides, H2S scavengers, hydrate inhibitors, oxygen scavengers, water clarifiers and defoamers, among others.

Some Of the Key Players in Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Are:

ASF

DowDuPont

BHGE

Ecolab

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Arkema

Huntsman Corporation

DuPont

Segmentation by product type:

Demulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Paraffin Inhibitors

Biocides

Hydrate Inhibitors

H2S Scavengers

Scale Inhibitors

Others

Segmentation by application:

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segment by Type

6 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segment by Application

7 Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Forecast (2018-2023)

8 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

